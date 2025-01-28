Bawumia Emphasizes the Importance of Democracy at Nigerian Conference

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the vital role of democracy in safeguarding individual rights and freedoms, highlighting that, despite its imperfections, democratic self-governance is the preferable system.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the National Conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria on January 27, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the necessity of political integrity for democracy to thrive.

He pointed out that for democracy to truly flourish, it requires more than just free and fair elections. “The right of the citizenry to choose leaders in a free and transparent manner is sacrosanct,” he said, underlining that while electoral processes are crucial, they are not sufficient by themselves to sustain a democratic culture.

Dr. Bawumia also underscored that the strength of democratic governance lies in the quality of its institutions, which must be able to protect citizens’ rights and prevent abuses of power. He highlighted institutions such as independent election bodies, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and the ombudsman as key components in ensuring that democracy is not just about elections but also about a system that respects transparency, fairness, and accountability.

The conference, attended by Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, focused on ways to strengthen democratic practices, with Dr. Bawumia’s address emphasizing the need for both credible elections and the infrastructure to support them. He urged that democracy be enriched with strong institutions and a commitment to good governance, which can provide a framework for lasting peace and progress.