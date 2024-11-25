Bawumia Emphasizes Visionary Leadership for Ghana’s Future in Campaign Rally

Presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for a visionary leader capable of leading Ghana into the 21st century.

Speaking after concluding his campaign tour in northern Ghana, including Saboba, Mion, and Tamale Central constituencies, Dr. Bawumia stressed the need for a leader who is in tune with the times, has big dreams, and possesses the conviction to transform the nation.

Throughout his campaign, Bawumia engaged with traditional leaders, religious groups, and local residents, delivering a consistent message of progress. He affirmed his readiness to steer the country towards a brighter future, stating, “At this stage of Ghana’s development, she requires a visionary leader who can think big and drive change. I believe I am that leader, prepared to take Ghana into the fast-paced world of the 21st century.”

The Vice President further encouraged Ghanaians to make a decisive choice in the upcoming elections. “Let’s elect a servant leader with new ideas and bold solutions to tackle Ghana’s challenges,” he urged, rallying citizens with the call, “Together, it is possible!”