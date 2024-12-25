Bawumia Explains Early Concession of 2024 Election Defeat for Peace and Stability

Vice President of Ghana and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer in the 2024 election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has shared the reasoning behind his decision to concede defeat before the Electoral Commission officially declared the results.

According to Bawumia, opposition claims that the ruling party was attempting to rig the elections prompted him to act swiftly. After his internal data indicated a loss, he felt it was crucial to concede early to maintain peace and prevent rising tensions.

Bawumia emphasized that, despite his team’s hesitation to accept the data before the official announcement, he chose to prioritize national peace over political calculations.

“We know this data is right,” Bawumia stated, adding that waiting for the official results could have exacerbated tensions, potentially leading to violence.

Such unrest, he argued, could undermine investor confidence and disrupt the country’s stability. For Bawumia, ensuring the peaceful transition of power was far more important than adhering to the traditional waiting period for official results.