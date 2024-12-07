Bawumia Expresses Satisfaction with Election Day Atmosphere as Voting Begins in Ghana

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his satisfaction with the general mood of the country as Ghanaians head to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Bawumia highlighted the calm and enthusiasm surrounding the election. “So far, from what I hear around the country, there is calm, and very little tension. People were queuing from midnight, which shows the enthusiasm of the electorate,” he said.

When asked about his expectations for the election, Bawumia kept his response optimistic, stating, “A victory is a victory, we just want to win. By the grace of God, we will win.”

Polling stations opened at 7 AM across the country and are set to close at 5 PM, with millions of Ghanaians expected to cast their ballots. In the Awutu Senya East constituency, approximately 178,000 voters are participating, with voting already underway peacefully at the Odupongkpehe voting center in Kasoa.

Ahead of the election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged citizens to vote peacefully and in dignity. In his address on Friday, December 6, the President reminded the nation of Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa, encouraging voters to cooperate with the Electoral Commission (EC) and security agencies to ensure a smooth, incident-free election.

“The flame of freedom needs to be protected and constantly refueled,” he stated. “We have a reputation to maintain as a nation of peaceful elections.”