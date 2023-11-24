Bawumia Eyes Bono Regions For Running Mate

Information gathered from unimpeachable sources reveals that the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has extended his search for a running mate beyond the Ashanti Region and is currently considering a candidate from the Bono regions.

According to our sources, the Ashanti region has become too saturated with so many personalities clamoring to become a running mate to the flagbearer and in order not to offend somebody or step on toes the flagbearer plans to select a candidate from the Bono regions.

“In the Ashanti Region, every well-meaning member of the New Patriotic Party wants to become a running mate. People are even willing to resign from their ministerial positions to become running mates and the vice president doesn’t want to create any problem by selecting somebody and leave the other that will create more problems in the region for the party.

So he has decided to move to the Bono regions for now and is carefully searching through. Few names have come up and are being considered. The team is looking for a young, vibrant, intelligent and classic personality with a huge following who has the capacity to rally support and attract votes for the party for victory in the 2024 general elections, our source revealed.