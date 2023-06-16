Bawumia files nomination, assures of taking country to next level

During a gathering at the NPP headquarters in Accra, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need to propel Ghana to new heights.

He expressed gratitude to God for his life’s journey, acknowledging the challenges he faced along the way. Hard work, honesty, and faith, according to him, were the key ingredients that enabled him to reach this point and unlock his full potential.

“‘I have worked hard all my life. It has been an amazing journey, and I thank God. It hasn’t been an easy journey; it has taken handwork, patience, and honesty to get here,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia regarded this day as a significant milestone, reflecting on his educational path from Sakasaka Primary School to Tamale Secondary School, furthering his studies at Oxford University, and subsequently assuming positions at the Bank of Ghana as Deputy Governor and, ultimately, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Over the course of the past 22 years, Dr. Bawumia has dedicated himself to the NPP, defending the party during both favorable and challenging times.

He believes that with collective determination and effort, Ghana can achieve the level of development attained by other nations. Dr. Bawumia emphasized the possibility of breaking the eight-year cycle and called upon the support of the people, signaling the beginning of his campaign.