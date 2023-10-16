Bawumia has abandoned his responsibilities at the seat of gov’t – NDC

The Communications wing of the National Democratic Congress in the Savannah Region has impeached the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team,Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for deserting his core responsibilities at the seat of government in a wild and profiligate chase of votes.

In a press conference covered by blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, the Regional Communications Officer of the party, R.A Jalil said the NDC has consistently highlighted the deteriorating living standards of the people of the region, resulting from poorly conceived economic policies and social interventions by the super incompetent NPP led Nana Addo- Bawumia government.

He said Dr. Bawumia has become a subject of ridicule in the Savannah Region due to his deceptive tendencies towards traditional authorities, women and youth groups alike, coupled with his government’s numerous failed unfulfilled promises in the region.

The communications officer charged Dr. Bawumia to direct his energies towards addressing the urgent plight of flood victims at Buipe and provide appropriate responses to the ten solid questions the communications bureau tabled before him.

PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSING TEN FUNDAMENTAL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE DEVELOPMENT AND PROGRESS OF THE SAVANNAH REGION, SEEKING RESPONSES FROM BAWUMIA, AS STATED BY THE NDC

Ladies and Gentlemen, The need for today’s press conference arises from the economic challenges imposed upon the residents of the Savannah region by the NPP government and its Economic Management Team, led by Dr. Bawumia.

Within the Savannah region, the NDC has consistently highlighted the deteriorating living standards resulting from the poorly conceived economic policies and social interventions of the NPP and Dr. Bawumia.

Recently, the NDC in the Savannah region extended a cordial invitation to Dr. Bawumia, urging him to respond to ten pertinent questions.

Surprisingly, rather than tackling the ten vital questions regarding the development and welfare of the people in the Savannah region, Dr. Bawumia abandoned his responsibilities at the seat of government.

He utilized state resources and taxpayers’ money to concentrate on his campaign activities in the Savannah region, all in the name of canvassing for votes to become flagbearer of the divided New Patriotic Party.

Friends from the media, before we reecho the ten vital questions demanding urgent answers from Dr. Bawumia, it is worthy to note that the presence of Dr. Bawumia in the Savannah region was needlessly and only intensified the pain inflicted on the good people of the savannah region as a result of the abnormal and throat-cutting economic and social policies of the NPP government spearheaded by Dr. Bawumia.

Noticeably, Dr. Bawumia initiated his regional tour in Buipe. Despite the distressing situation faced by the recent flood victims in Central Gonja, specifically Buipe, Dr. Bawumia chose not to spare a few moments during his Buipe visit to express empathy towards the flood victims. This inhumane decision of Dr. bawumia was made despite the pleas for assistance from significant figures in the region, such as Buipewura, who had specifically requested government support prior to Dr. Bawumia’s arrival. Instead, Dr. Bawumia luxuriously drove through the principal streets of Buipe, recklessly met with his party members to seek votes, and irresponsibly departed from the town without dedicating even a brief moment of his visit to show solidarity with the distressed flood victims.

Another significant incident highlighting the unnecessary nature of Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Savannah region was his arrogant refusal of the invitation extended by the King and Overlord of the Gonja State to attend the annual Yagbon Damba. It is public knowledge that Dr. Bawumia’s decision to avoid the Yagbon Damba stemmed from his attempt to evade the ten pertinent questions raised by the NDC in the Savannah region.

Furthermore, it has become widely known that Dr. Bawumia has become a subject of ridicule in the Savannah region due to his tendency to deceive traditional leaders, women, and the youth in the region, coupled with his government’s numerous unfulfilled promises.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to invoke the words attributed to the legendary reggae icon, Bob Marley, and assert unequivocally to Dr. Bawumia that “He can run, but he cannot hide.”

It is crucial to emphasize that the 10 questions raised by the NDC, demanding Dr. Bawumia’s urgent attention and response, must be reiterated.

It has become evident from his needless regional tour in the Savannah region that once again, he notoriously evaded providing answers to these questions, reinforcing the urgency of his response.

Question Nine: Why is the Buipe Shea Processing Factory not operational, even though it could have provided employment and an alternative livelihood for the people of Buipe?

Question Ten: What is the current state of the East Gonja Municipal Hospital, a facility promised by Dr. Bawumia?

Ladies and Gentlemen of the press, these questions underscore the urgent need for accountability and transparency regarding the NPP government’s promises and actions in the Savannah region.

And it must be on record that if Dr. Bawumia fails once again to respond to these crucial issues

affecting the savannah region, the NDC in the savannah region will speak in a language that the NPP and its deceitful leaders understand best.

I thank you all for coming!

R. A Jalilu.

Regional Communications Officer, S/R.

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham.