Bawumia has more credibility to lead NPP – Former Director of BoG

Mr. John Gyamfi, former Director of Bank of Ghana has expressed his conviction that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has greater credibility to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

He said the Vice President would bring massive transformation to the country if elected as President, stressing he is the best brain for Ghana to bring digital innovations that would change the narrative of the country.

He believed that Dr Bawumia’s vision for Ghana’s future would build on the current government’s achievements and bring positive impacts to the party and the nation.

The former Director of BOG cited digitisation as an example of the Vice President’s vision, which had been thriving and making a significant impact in Ghana.

He added that in 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, the Vice President said Ghana would by September 2018 use drones to distribute blood and other essential medicines to remote parts of the country as part of efforts to ensure quality healthcare delivery and Ghanaians are witnessing just that.

Touting the achievement of Vice President, Mr. Gyamfi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that Bawumia introduced mobile Interoperability into our financial space, which had facilitated the transaction of Funds from a phone to a bank account and vice versa.

He added that the Ghana Port and Harbours Authority (GPHA) over the implementation of the paperless system initiated by the vice president was yielding great results.

He said the achievements attained included substantial reduction in delays with regards to clients requesting terminal charges, adding that the electronic process had ensured that customers only paid for services provided.

The former Director of BOG, who contested as parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP for Krachi East constituency in 2004 but lost to the Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Mr. Wisdom Gidisu, urged NPP Super Delegates College to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party as Flagbearer.