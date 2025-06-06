Bawumia Invokes Divine Mercy for Ghana on Eid

Former Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia called for Allah’s infinite mercies upon Ghana during Eid ul Adha observances.

The ex-New Patriotic Party flagbearer extended holiday greetings via social media, urging divine acceptance of sacrifices and prayers offered by Muslims globally.

“Eid Mubarak! Hajia Samira Bawumia and I warmly extend our greetings to fellow Muslims in Ghana and around the world,” his message stated. Bawumia commended Muslim communities for their steadfastness amid contemporary challenges while emphasizing spiritual reflection during the sacred festival.

The statement highlighted themes of unity and resilience, aligning with Eid ul Adha’s focus on devotion and communal solidarity. Bawumia’s public acknowledgment underscores the cultural and religious significance of the observance within Ghana’s socio-political landscape.