Bawumia is a new breed of politician; credible, sincere – Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, is confident that the New Patriotic Party will win the next general election because of the extent of work that has been done under this government.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President, is still the party’s best bet to break the eight, Mr. Aboagye added. Dr. Bawumia, he said, is a new breed of politician who stands in for unity, progress, and optimism for the typical Ghanaian.

“We’re very clear in our minds that we want to win a third term, and we are not playing. Sometimes people think when we say we are breaking the 8, we are playing. We are not playing.”

“I am aware of what is taking place throughout the country. The NPP’s grassroots is persuaded that in order to succeed, we must break the eight, and in order to break the eight, we must Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. There is no question in my mind. There is no doubt in the world about that. There is no rivalry in that regard. We are quite clear in our minds, so you can travel to the Ashanti Region, Volta Region, Oti Region, Western Region, or elsewhere,”Dennis Miracles Aboagye told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

Mr. Aboagye claims that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has started holding extensive discussions all around the nation.

“It is clear that he is involving the stakeholders and doing everything else. The populace does not oppose other candidates for the presidency. The people are merely stating that it is time for us to demonstrate to the NDC that we take the NPP’s business very seriously.”

“Dr. Bawumia is the one who can beat John Mahama. John Mahama knows it. Everyone knows it. The only person that they are worried about in our party is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We are very clear. There is no contention in our party,” he said.

Mr. Aboagye asserts that Dr. Bawumia’s greatest asset is his credibility.

“You see, we have done two terms, and the people are going to mark us based on our scorecard. We are going against a president who has been president before. For the first time in this country, the 2024 election is not going to be about I will do this or do that. It would be about what you promised and what you did. Between Dr. Bawumia and former President Mahama, credibility is key. Sincerity is key. We have at least tasted both of them, and we know what both of them can do. What the people of Ghana are looking for is hope, and that is Dr. Bawumia,” he said.