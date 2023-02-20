Bawumia Is Best Flagbearer For NPP – Akim Swedru MP

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has restated his belief that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is competent to serve as substantive president.

According to him, the current Vice President is the right choice to represent the party.

He also added that Dr. Bawumia, having served as the Vice President of the country for six years, is in the right position, as he has more in-depth knowledge about the country’s economy than the other aspirants.

“He led our 2016 campaign and received all the attacks from our opponents and won us power with a historical margin. He is still receiving the attacks for the party and Government and you think I should sidestep him? All the current attacks from the opposition parties are being directed at him just because he decided to sacrifice himself for the party. Many are today holding different portfolios and positions in this Government because of the work he did for the party then in opposition in 2016. He singlehandedly took the entire NDC government on both in opposition and in government so no wonder they are after his head and prefer him not to be on the NPP’s ticket. He is the greatest nemesis of the biggest opposition party, “Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

“He is in charge of the new economy called the digital economy. So far he has demonstrated great competences and exceptional leadership in leveraging on technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy. Today you can clear you goods without paying for all those printed papers. Today you can sit at your comfort zone and submit for your tax returns. Today you can just click a button and pay for all government services without going to que. Today you don’t struggle to locate people all you need to do is to input the person’s digital address. Today we have a unified system of identification for every Ghanaian. Today we can easily deliver medications to our family members who are difficult to be reached by road. In a few days to come all passengers flying both in and out of our airports will save themselves time and the frustrations of completing both departure and landing cards. Today you can send money across the various momo platforms irrespective of your carrier. Today we have all the banking services we need at our comfort as a result of the vision of this noble man. Digital Economy is the future of our country because it has the potential of eliminating third party activities and minimizes corruption in the society, “he added.

Considering the contribution of Dr. Bawumia to the success of the party over the years, he urged that “this is a very good chance for the NPP to present such a candidate.”

He stated that, in the current political dispensation, nobody should set aside Dr. Bawumia because the effect of such a decision would spell an electoral disaster for the NPP in 2024.

He said in 2008, the NPP had only four seats in the Northern Region, in 2012, the seats increased to 10 while in 2016, the seats further increased to 12 and in 2020, the Party had 16 seats in the Region due to the influence of Dr Bawumia, stressing, he was the best candidate for the Party for the 2024 presidential election.

The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections later this year.