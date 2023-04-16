Bawumia Is NPP’s Voice Of Hope – John Kumah

A deputy finance minister, John Kumah, has described Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as an inspirational leader who is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country amidst the current economic challenges.

Describing Bawumia as a “visionary leader “, Kumah rallied delegates of the NPP to vote massively for the vice president when he announces his bid to contest as the 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP because he is the only one who can help the party break the eight.

“Dr Bawumia is a voice of hope for this country especially in these difficult times. In these difficult times, we need people who speak to give us hope and one of the voices in this country that speak to give hope is Dr Bawumia,” Kumah told Asaase Radio over the weekend.

“You need individuals who understand how to reform the current system and add value to what President Akufo-Addo has started. The ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ which must result in ‘Africa beyond Aid’ requires a new level of thinking, innovation and digitalisation,” Kumah said.

“Of course, it’s possible,” Kumah said in reference to Bawumia’s new catchphrase ahead of the launch of his campaign. I support that ambition.”

Ghana is currently seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help put the economy back on track following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The vice president has been at the forefront in the current government’s digitalisation process including the paperless system at the ports, the Ghana Card, Ghana Post GPS among many others.

“We believe in the vision of Dr Bawumia and what he represents for this country because it’s possible,” Kumah added. “In every circumstance you need somebody who believes that something new can be done to achieve better results.”

“Dr Bawumia represents that hope. He is the hope of this country. He’s the hope of the youth and the hope of the ‘Africa beyond aid.’ He’s the hope of Ghana and it’s possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammy Awuku said he supports the election of Vice-President Bawumia as the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 election.

Awuku said the vice-president will be a strategic candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said it is possible for the governing party to win the 2024 election with Vice-President Bawumia as the flagbearer.

“I think they are all great candidates but I won’t hide the fact that I have a preference and my preference will be the vice-president…It is also possible the NPP can win 2024 with a great candidate; in him [Bawumia] you have a combine effect of a very smart and good candidate.”

“All I saw [on Bawumia’s facebook wall] was that it is possible. He has not declared his intention yet. He will be a strategic candidate for us [NPP] to have; he’s accommodating and practices politics of inclusion. I’ve seen people who supported different candidates in the past canvassing for votes for him.”