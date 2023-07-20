Bawumia Is The Best Person To Win NPP Flagbearship Race – David Prah

The Former Eastern Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party Mr. David Prah has stated that the the Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person among those contesting to win the New Patriotic Party’s flag bearership race and the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Mr. David Prah made the assertion to the media when he joined the Vice President’s campaign tour in Kumasi the Ashanti Regional capital.

The Vice President Dr. Bawumia has received a massive endorsement from the Delegates in the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country since he started his campaign.

Mr. Prah touted the personal qualities of the Vice President Dr. Bawumia as the someone who is humble, respectful, human centered, passionate, intelligent, caring, workaholic and brings HOPE to Ghanaians.

He indicated the Dr. Bawumia has been a committed member of the New Patriotic Party from his days as the Snr. Advisor, Deputy Governor at the Bank of Ghana through to becoming the Vice Presidential Candidate in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 where he crisscrossed the country with the President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa during all the electioneering periods.

Mr. David Prah mentioned that the Vice President Dr. Bawumia is visionary with lots of initiatives support to the President in the area of digitization of the NHIS system, drone technology for blood transportation, Passport acquisitions, Registrar General’s Department activities, Birth and Death Registration, Ghana Revenue Authority digital tax system, Digital Address System, mobile money interoperability, digitization of the airport activities, Ghana Card issuance, etc.

“My Brother as you are aware, the Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also been supporting the President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to implement lots of pro-poor policies to help the developmental agenda of this country” Mr. Prah asserted.

He went further to explain that the Vice President was an instrumental member of the NPP’s 2012 elections petitions where he became known as “You and I were not there” and contributed immensely to the two successive electoral victory of the New Patriotic Party especially changing the northern perception of NPP.

Mr. David Prah appealed to the New Patriotic Party’s Delegates to vote massively for the Vice President Dr. Bawumia to help the New Patriotic Party to retain power to leapfrog the country’s development.

He posited that it is only the Vice President H. E. Dr. Bawumia that the NDC and their Incompetent John Mahama are afraid of.

Mr. David Prah is a known die-hard supporter of the Vice President Dr. Bawumia and has been among those who are championing the course for the later for his Presidential ambitions.

According to the maverick former Eastern Regional Communications Director of NPP, Dr. Bawumia represents both the young and older generation of the country and is better placed to win massively for the New Patriotic Party.