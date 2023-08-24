Bawumia is the choice of the Grassroots – Ashanti NPP chairmen

NPP Constituency Chairmen in the Ashanti Region, have indicated that their votes on Saturday in the NPP Super Delegates Conference, will reflect the choice of their grassroot members, which is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP goes to the polls this Saturday to select 5 people out of the 10 who have filed be elected the party’s flagbearer for next year’s election, and the Chairmen have minced no words who they will vote for on Saturday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Association of Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairman, stated that as chairmen, they have been directed by their grassroot members to vote for Dr. Bawumia.

The statement also explained that having done their own analysis, they agree with their grassroot members that indeed, Dr. Bawumia is the choice of the people across the country.

Below is the full statement by the Association of thd Ashanti Regional Chairmen.

WE ARE ALL VOTING FOR THE CHOICE OF THE GRASSROOTS – ASHANTI REGIONAL CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN

We the Association of Constituency Chairmen acting on the thunderous widespread demand by the grassroots and polling station executives in our various constituencies to vote for their choice in the upcoming Super Delegates Conference, are making this public statement that we are ready to heed to this call from our party people.

Dr. Bawumia is clearly the choice of the grassroots. No one can deny that fact. As Constituency Chairmen, we have met on this particular issue and have arrived at a firm resolution that our grassroots and polling station executives are right. We are, therefore, seizing this moment to unanimously express our agreement to this call.

We will also urge and entreat all the Constituency Chairmen to heed to the call from the grassroots and polling station executives and vote for Dr. Bawumia in their numbers. Because this is the shining moment for us as the Ashanti Region to make history and settle the score in the minds of Ghanaians that the Ashanti NPP delegate does not vote on tribal lines. We believe one day somehow, it will be the turn of one of ours, and we will all join to push that person. This is not tribalistic. This is objective. One of ours someday will get our push, but for now, it is not our turn. This project is simply making Ashanti Greater in NPP.

Thank you

Dominic Bosompem, Dean of Constituency Chairmen & Odotobri Constituency Chairman.

George Adjei, Nhyiaeso Constituency Chairman.

Kwame Owusu, Adanse Asokwa Constituency Chairman