Bawumia is the Paul of our Time – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has compared Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Biblical Apostle Paul in response to those who said that because he is new to the party, he must follow the traditional succession order in the party.

Although he only formally joined the NPP in 2008, his influence has been enormous. He is known as “Paul” in the party.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Akim Swedru constituency of the Eastern region on August 10, 2023, to support the Vice President on his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, he said,” Bawumia has been made a running mate four times over the last 16 years and has twice become vice president, yet you claim he is new.

Did Paul arrive before the rest of you who are Christians? He arrived early, right? Even though Paul arrived later, he had a greater impact and influence. The Paul who arrived later but had more impact than everyone else is Bawumia.’

“I have had the opportunity to work for a number of Party elders. I am well-versed in the NPP. If we consider what the NPP and current events in Ghana are, we are looking forward to it. I want to encourage everyone to go vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia based on my understanding of the Party and my assessment of the current situation,” he added.

In the competition to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections, Bawumia will face contenders including Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and others.