Bawumia Mobbed At NPP Headquarters As He Files Nomination Forms

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has been mobbed by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and young folks when he filed his forms today, June 16, 2023 to contest for the party’s flagbearership race.

He was mobbed by hundreds of NPP supporters at the party’s Head Office at Asylum Down. The NPP party headquarters immediately went agog when the Vice President arrived.

The Vice-President urged Ghanaians to constantly pray for guidance and blessings for him and his team. He also requested that constant prayers be said for the nation as it undergoes the process of selecting leaders.

While in the NPP Head Office, Dr. Bawumia took time to interact with the NPP supporters and urged them to translate the enthusiastic support they were displaying into votes come election day and to ensure that he was elected as President to implement the many great ideas which would ultimately see to an improvement in their lives.

Prominent party figures including former National Organiser Sammy Awuku and Vice Chairman Fred Oware gathered the forms early last month on Dr. Bawumia’s behalf.

One of the leading candidates, Alan Kyerematen, turned in his paperwork on Monday.

Dr. Bawumia has held extensive conversations over the past few months regarding his desire to run for the NPP’s flagbearer position.

In order to make his plans to lead the NPP when President Akufo-Addo’s term ends in 2025 , he met with the Majority Caucus in Parliament, the Party’s Council of Elders, as well as other traditional and religious leaders.