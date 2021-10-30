Bawumia-NAPO partnership most desirable for NPP victory 2024 – Razak Opoku

Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suggested the partnership of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Matthew Opoku Prempeh to retain power in 2024 polls.

He said “Without exaggeration or approximation, delegates of the NPP are ready to give one of the exceptionally good economists of our time, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia a resounding victory in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.

“It is a done deal for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP into the 2024 general election but needs a good partner with rich credentials like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh the Minister of Energy and Petroleum to complement his efforts”.

In an interview with media in Accra, Mr Razak Opoku said Dr Prempeh who was a nephew of the former President John Agyekum Kuffour and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South could represent the Akan factor of the party as a Running Mate to Dr Bawumia too win the Akan dominated seats for the party.

He said Dr Prempeh successfully championed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government’s flagship programme – FREE Senior High School as Education Minister and was seen by the masses as a highly competent, efficient and capable Minister with the capacity and influence to successfully partner Dr. Bawumia for NPP victory 2024.

The NPP Member said: “As the true member of the Royal family and 100 per cent Ashanti, Dr. Prempeh is the right person to fully rally the votes ni Akan Kingdom to support Dr. Bawumia for victory 2024. Ghana is enjoying a stable electricity supply because Dr Prempeh is currently the serving Energy Minister.”

He said Dr Bawumia-Dr Prempeh partnership was the only ticket that had the absolute power to unite all the blocs of the NPP for victory in 2024. Dr. Bawumia is from the Dombo bloc and Dr. Prempeh through his uncle former President Kufuor represent the Busia bloc”

“The ticket of the Dombos in the person of Dr. Bawumia and Busia in the person of Dr Prempeh is non-negotiable for the 2024 elections.

“I, Razak Kojo Opoku belong to the Danquah bloc and I am for the Dombo-Busia ticket for the 2024 elections”.

He said the ticket of Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh would be the game-changer for breaking the ‘8-year cycle curse’ and Akanfour party’s in 2024.