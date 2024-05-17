PRESS RELEASE:

NPP GERMANY

17—05—2024

Bawumia Not Far From The Truth; This Is The Best Government So Far In Ghana’s Fourth Republic—-NPP GERMANY

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as the best government in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, attributing its success to unparalleled achievements across various sectors, including road construction.

Speaking at a recent events during his campaign, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the transformative efforts undertaken by the NPP since it assumed office.

“From road construction to healthcare, education, and digital innovation, this government has delivered more than any other in the history of the Fourth Republic,” he asserted.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significant progress made in road infrastructure, a cornerstone of the NPP’s development agenda.

“Under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, we have constructed and rehabilitated more kilometers of roads than any previous government,” he noted, detailing major projects such as the Pokuase Interchange and the Tamale Interchange, which have improved connectivity and reduced travel times across key regions.

In healthcare, the Vice President pointed to the expansion of healthcare facilities and services, including the construction of new hospitals and clinics under the Agenda 111 initiative.

“Our commitment to healthcare is evident in the rapid development and upgrade of health infrastructure, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all Ghanaians,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also celebrated the strides made in the education sector, particularly the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. “This landmark policy has removed financial barriers, allowing thousands of Ghanaian students to pursue secondary education,” he stated.

Adding that the government has also invested in educational infrastructure and teacher training to enhance the quality of education nationwide.

Another highlight of the NPP’s tenure, according to Dr. Bawumia, is the digital transformation of government services.

“We have spearheaded numerous digital initiatives, from the Ghana Card to mobile money interoperability, which have revolutionized the delivery of public services and boosted financial inclusion,” he explained.

Dr. Bawumia praised the government’s economic management, citing macroeconomic stability and growth.

“Despite global economic challenges, we have maintained a stable economic environment, attracting investment and creating jobs,” he remarked.

It is against this background that NPP GERMANY is highly commending Dr Bawumia while admiring his incoming bold initiatives as President from the year 2025.

To NPP GERMANY, Dr. Bawumia’s declaration underscores the NPP’s confidence in its track record as the nation approaches the next electoral cycle.

This is indeed the best government so far under the 4th Republic since 1992.

As the political landscape heats up, the NPP administration’s achievements will likely be a focal point of debate, shaping the discourse on Ghana’s future development trajectory.

It tells you that in the long run, the NPP remains committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian feels the benefits of our economic recovery plans.

As the campaign tour progresses, Dr. Bawumia continues to rally support with a message of hope, resilience, and shared prosperity.

His vision for a far better Ghana resonates with many who look forward to overcoming the current economic challenges and achieving sustainable growth.

We leave the opposition to ponder over this:

We Have Performed Better Than Any Government in Every Sector Since 1992

Bring your Data if you Disagree

Fact Is Data

Bold Solutions

It Is Possible

You can Criticize Government But Don’t Forget To Also Acknowledge The Good Works Of Nana/ Bawumia Which Is Massive

The Alternative John Mahama And His NDC Are Empty

On this note, we will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote NPP and break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and their government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director.