Bawumia Owes Mahama, Ato Forson and Ghanaian Youth an Apology – Osman Ayariga

Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has launched a scathing attack on Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of economic mismanagement and deception. Speaking on GHOne TV during a panel discussion, Osman Ayariga called on Bawumia to apologise not only to members of his own party but to the entire nation—especially the youth—and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Osman Ayariga, Dr. Bawumia has no moral standing to seek the support of Ghanaians after what he described as eight years of economic hardship, failed promises, and burdensome taxes.

“Bawumia should be apologising to the NDC due to his inability to manage the currency and be congratulating Ato Forson. What Bawumia and his seven-member Economic Management Team couldn’t do in eight years, Ato Forson has done in just four months,” Osman Ayariga stated pointedly.

Osman Ayariga didn’t hold back on the impact of the Bawumia-led economic policies on young Ghanaians. He cited the controversial e-levy, betting tax, and other financial impositions as deliberate decisions that pushed the youth further into economic despair.

“He should apologise to the youth for not providing jobs and burdening us with e-levy, betting tax and all the taxes that caused us suffering and pain,” he said.

The NYA CEO further accused Bawumia of engaging in political theatrics by issuing shallow apologies to NPP supporters while refusing to own up to his failures as head of the Economic Management Team.

Osman Ayariga challenged the sincerity of Bawumia’s current political rebranding, describing it as deceptive.

“If he’s going round apologizing to his party supporters but still going on this tangent of deceiving Ghanaians, then they know he’s dishonest. He’s being a con artiste,” Osman Ayariga declared.

The remarks come at a time when the former Vice President has intensified his campaign, including stops to apologise for past mistakes. But Osman Ayariga insists that until Bawumia publicly acknowledges the competence of Ato Forson and the leadership of the current President John Mahama in steering the economy back on track, such apologies lack credibility.