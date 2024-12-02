Bawumia Pledges Commitment to Ga State During Courtesy Visit Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

As Ghana prepares for its general elections on December 7, 2024, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), visited the Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace in Accra on Thursday, November 28, to address longstanding issues affecting the Ga State.

During the visit, Bawumia assured the Ga Traditional Council of his dedication to revitalizing the Ga language and ensuring its inclusion in the school curriculum. He acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the Ga State, particularly as the host of Ghana’s capital, Accra. These include rising land demand, limited educational opportunities, and job scarcity.

Bawumia committed to working closely with the Ga Mantse to resolve land disputes and ensure equitable access to the developmental benefits of hosting the capital. “Hosting the capital should not be to your disadvantage,” he emphasized, highlighting the need for policies that consider the pressures Accra faces as the country’s center of governance and commerce.

The Vice President also touched on the gradual decline of the Ga language, noting the need for policies that ensure its preservation. “Many of us in Accra can survive without speaking Ga, and this is leading to a decline in the language,” Bawumia said. “We must protect the language and the rich heritage of the Ga people.”

Bawumia also shared his vision to strengthen chieftaincy institutions, proposing amendments to the Chieftaincy Act to grant chiefs greater authority in governance and dispute resolution. He pledged to introduce living allowances for paramount and divisional chiefs, as well as for queen mothers.

Turning to economic matters, Bawumia outlined initiatives to support local fishermen, including the introduction of solar-powered outboard motors to reduce reliance on costly premix fuel. He also revealed plans to transition Ghana’s energy generation to solar power to lower electricity costs for all Ghanaians.

In his response, the Ga Mantse expressed his gratitude for Bawumia’s visit and his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the Ga people. Tackie Teiko Tsuru II offered his blessings and urged the Vice President to follow through on his promises if elected.

With only days remaining until the elections, Bawumia’s visit forms part of his final campaign push. He called for the support of the Ga State and promised to bring development and inclusivity to both the Ga people and the nation at large. “Together, with God’s help, all things are possible,” he concluded, emphasizing his faith and determination as he seeks to lead Ghana.