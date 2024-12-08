Bawumia Pledges Constructive Opposition and Strong Comeback After 2024 Election Defeat

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vowed that the party will restrategize and come back stronger following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In a speech delivered to the nation on Sunday, December 8, Bawumia assured former President John Dramani Mahama that the NPP would not adopt a destructive stance in opposition. He emphasized the party’s commitment to offering constructive scrutiny of the new government while working towards a more effective future.

“We will not be a destructive opposition, even though we will subject the next government to strict scrutiny. We will regroup and come back stronger,” Bawumia stated.

He also congratulated Mahama on his victory in the presidential race, acknowledging the decisive win based on the data available. “The data indicate that former President Mahama has won the presidential election decisively,” Bawumia said.

Additionally, Bawumia congratulated the NDC for its success in the parliamentary elections, noting that while the final seat collation was still pending, the results indicated a strong showing for the opposition party.

“I just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him,” he added. “I assured him of our full support in the transition process so that government business continues seamlessly.”