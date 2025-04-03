Bawumia Praises NPP MPs as “Mighty Minority” in Ghana’s Parliament

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 presidential candidate, has lauded the party’s lawmakers for their performance as the minority bloc in Ghana’s 9th Parliament, dubbing them the “Mighty Minority of the 88 Infantry Battalion” in a nod to their resilience.

The former vice president made the remarks during a closed-door meeting with NPP legislators in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, ahead of the December general elections.

“The party is deeply grateful for your unwavering commitment,” Bawumia told the caucus, drawing parallels to the historic minority group led by late NPP stalwart J.H. Mensah in the 2nd Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. “You’ve upheld our values under challenging circumstances, much like the infantry battalions that hold strategic ground against overwhelming odds.”

The NPP, which holds 137 of Parliament’s 275 seats, has faced legislative headwinds since losing its majority in 2021. Bawumia singled out Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for steering the caucus through contentious debates, including recent clashes over the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

While acknowledging the lawmakers’ campaign efforts during his presidential bid, Bawumia pledged to embark on a constituency-level gratitude tour. “Our supporters’ dedication, amplified by your advocacy, remains central to our vision,” he said.

Bawumia’s rhetoric underscores the NPP’s bid to frame legislative tenacity as a campaign asset. Ghana’s parliamentary minorities have historically played pivotal roles: J.H. Mensah’s 1997–2001 minority bloc, referenced by Bawumia, later propelled the NPP to victory in 2000. Similarly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leveraged its 2017–2021 minority status to regain public favor ahead of the 2020 polls.

Yet challenges persist. The current NPP minority must balance obstructing government initiatives with avoiding perceptions of obstructionism—a tightrope walk complicated by public frustration over economic strains. Afenyo-Markin’s leadership, which has emphasized bipartisan dialogue on issues like debt restructuring, contrasts with the NDC’s more confrontational tactics during its last minority tenure.

With Bawumia’s presidential campaign focusing on economic digitization and private sector growth, the minority’s ability to articulate legislative wins—such as amendments to the COVID-19 levy—could prove critical. However, analysts note that parliamentary effectiveness rarely sways Ghana’s electorate as directly as cost-of-living concerns.

As both parties brace for a tightly contested election, the NPP’s minority narrative seeks to galvanize base support while positioning Bawumia as a unifier capable of transcending partisan gridlock. Whether this strategy resonates in a nation where legislative majorities are often fleeting remains to be seen.