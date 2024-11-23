Monday, November 25, 2024
    Bawumia Predicts NPP Victory, Foresees Binipom Bintin’s Triumph in Saboba

    By: News Ghana

    In a bold declaration during a rally in Saboba, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed complete confidence in the party’s success in the upcoming December elections.

    Addressing an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, Bawumia not only forecasted a decisive victory for the NPP but also predicted that Charles Binipom Bintin, the current Member of Parliament for the Saboba Constituency, would emerge victorious.

    “We will not only win this constituency, but by midnight on December [2024], the Electoral Commission will declare Charles Bintin as the winner of the election,” Bawumia declared, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

    Bawumia went on to assure his supporters that the NPP would not only win Saboba but would also see him assume the presidency. He predicted that the party would secure a commanding majority in Parliament, signaling a shift in the country’s political landscape.

    His remarks struck a chord with the crowd, especially with the prospect of change in the Northern Region, a key battleground in recent elections. The NPP, under Bawumia’s leadership, has worked to strengthen its presence in the region, which has traditionally been dominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

    Bawumia’s speech was accompanied by a rallying call to action. “We need every single one of you to mobilize and vote in large numbers,” he urged. “We must increase our margin of victory so significantly that there is no doubt about the outcome.”

    The Vice President’s confidence is buoyed by what he sees as the NPP’s strong track record in governance. “Under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government, we have made remarkable strides in development,” Bawumia said, highlighting infrastructure projects, social interventions, and economic policies as evidence of the party’s commitment to Ghana’s progress.

    “The people of Saboba, the people of the Northern Region, have seen the benefits of the NPP government, and come December, you will make the right choice again,” he added.

