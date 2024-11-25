Bawumia Promises Continued Progress with Innovative Leadership if Elected

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the party’s strong track record of fulfilling promises to the people of Ghana.

He vowed that a Bawumia-led presidency would carry on this “proud tradition” with fresh and innovative ideas.

Speaking during his campaign tour of northern Ghana, Dr. Bawumia commissioned the Walewale Watermelon Processing Plant on Friday, November 22. The factory, which was initiated under the One District One Factory program, is expected to create at least 400 direct jobs and many more in the broader value chain.

In a post on Facebook, Dr. Bawumia said, “The NPP has a long and enviable record of delivering on its promises to the people of Ghana, and I am confident that with your support on December 7, a Bawumia Presidency will continue this proud tradition with innovative ideas and solutions. Together, it is possible!”