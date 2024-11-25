Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Bawumia Promises Continued Progress with Innovative Leadership if Elected

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the party’s strong track record of fulfilling promises to the people of Ghana.

    He vowed that a Bawumia-led presidency would carry on this “proud tradition” with fresh and innovative ideas.

    Speaking during his campaign tour of northern Ghana, Dr. Bawumia commissioned the Walewale Watermelon Processing Plant on Friday, November 22. The factory, which was initiated under the One District One Factory program, is expected to create at least 400 direct jobs and many more in the broader value chain.

    In a post on Facebook, Dr. Bawumia said, “The NPP has a long and enviable record of delivering on its promises to the people of Ghana, and I am confident that with your support on December 7, a Bawumia Presidency will continue this proud tradition with innovative ideas and solutions. Together, it is possible!”

    Previous article
    Mahama Calls for Change, Promises Honest Leadership if Elected
    Next article
    Akufo-Addo Endorses Bawumia, Criticizes Mahama Ahead of December Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that they...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    Featured Articles 0
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE