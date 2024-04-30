Bawumia Promises To Be The Most Impactful Ghanaian President

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that, given the opportunity, he would work hard to become the most impactful president in the history of Ghana. According to the Vice-President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), even though he has not served as president before, his tenure as Vice-President has seen him effectively address many of the challenges facing Ghana, assuring that he possesses a compelling vision for the country.

Addressing the youth at the Koforidua Cultural Centre yesterday, during the first day of his month-long campaign, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that he is the superior candidate for the presidency of Ghana due to his experience, track record, commitment to fighting corruption, qualifications, work ethic, and vision for the nation.

Outlining his vision for the youth, he emphasized the need for a leader capable of tackling key issues affecting them, such as unemployment, improving quality of life, enhancing access to quality education, reducing the cost of internet data, increasing life expectancy, and creating equal opportunities for all, irrespective of socio-economic background.

“I am a problem solver and a forward-thinking individual with innovative ideas to address these challenges… I have a solid track record as Vice-President to back it up,” he asserted.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the trend of Ghanaian youth migrating to Europe, America, and Asia in search of employment opportunities, attributing this phenomenon to the perception that developed countries offer more job prospects. He noted that many jobs in developed nations are driven by the private sector, which ensures sustainability as they are not reliant on government funding, unlike in developing countries where government-created jobs are limited by state finances.

He pledged to harness the potential of the private sector to generate sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, stressing that resolving fundamental issues is crucial for this endeavor. He cited initiatives undertaken by the NPP government, including the implementation of a national identification system with the GhanaCard and the digital address system, which facilitate business expansion and improve access to customers.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of mobile money interoperability, positioning Ghana as a leader in financial inclusion in Africa. Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence that with these foundational pillars in place and the introduction of an individualized credit scoring system, access to credit will be enhanced, thereby reducing costs and improving accessibility.

Highlighting the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in youth employment, health, and education, the Vice-President reassured the youth of his mindset of possibilities and ambition. He outlined his plans, including formalizing the informal sector through digitization, enhancing technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and building capacity in skills training centers across all regions.

“I am always striving to accomplish what many deem impossible. When I commit to achieving these seemingly insurmountable tasks, those who doubt call me names. However, I believe in the creativity and ingenuity of Ghanaian youth, and I firmly believe that, given the right environment, they can conquer the world,” he said.