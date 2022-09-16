Bawumia: Queen Elizabeth was an embodiment of virtue, courage, and affection

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Friday attended a solemn thanksgiving service at the Holy Spirit Anglican Cathedral to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Present were bishops, reverend ministers, ministers of state, and the diplomatic community.

Prominent amongst them were Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, the Primate and Metropolitan Anglican Archbishop of Ghana and West Africa, Most Rev. Dr Justice Offei Akrofi, former Archbishop of the Anglican Church of the Province of West Africa and member of the Council of State, Ms Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, and Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Vice President Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour, paid glowing tribute to the Queen, describing her as a great woman who was an embodiment of virtue, courage and affection.

“The passing of Her Majesty the Queen has been received here with heavy hearts, prompting His Excellency the President to direct that all official flags in Ghana fly at half-mast for seven days,” he said.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign, showed remarkable leadership in an era marked by strong anti-colonial and independence waves on the African Continent between the 1950s and 60s.”

Dr Bawumia said despite the setbacks witnessed during the early days of her reign, at the time of her passing, the Commonwealth had become so attractive that even non-Anglophone countries were applying to join.

He said one of the marks of leadership was to accept change and make the best of it, and the Queen demonstrated that.

“Today, we do not only celebrate the life of an individual, but we are also celebrating the quintessence of selfless public service and leadership in the modern era.”

“As we celebrate a great woman who was an embodiment of virtue, courage and affection, it is my prayer that God will accept her gentle soul to a peaceful rest.”

On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all Ghanaians, Vice President Bawumia wished King Charles III, the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth his deepest condolences.

He recalled the historic relationship between Ghana and the United Kingdom spanning over 60 years, inuring to their mutual benefits.

The highpoints of Ghana’s relations with the United Kingdom was in 1961 and 1999, when Queen Elizabeth paid official visits to Ghana.

The Vice President cited the special high-life tune composed in her honour in 1961, titled: “Welcome Your Majesty”, reminiscing her famous dance with Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, at a farewell ball in Accra.

It was described by many as symbolic and significant to the Commonwealth.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that under her reign the Commonwealth saw such a huge transformation”.

Vice President Bawumia said it was worth celebrating the Queen, who died at age 96, and reigned for 70 years as Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth, though her passing came as a shock to many.

“In these roles, her majesty had a yeoman’s task of overseeing the transition of Great Britain from the tensions of the post-World War II era, especially the Cold War, playing an instrumental role in granting independence to former British colonies, one of which is our beloved Ghana.”

She contributed immensely to the relative peace the world had enjoyed since the end of the Second World War, he added, living up to her role when she was called to take up the throne in 1952.

The Queen embraced change as part of life and made effective use of it, when necessary, right from the beginning, “when it became apparent that the young Elizabeth would no longer live her normal life.”

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral, aged 96.

She came to the throne on February 6, 1952, succeeding her father, King George VI, and brought enormous social change to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.