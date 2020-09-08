Home towns of presidential candidates are normally ‘no go zones’ for opponents, but Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia defied the odds and stormed Bole, the hometown of former President John Dramani Mahama, to round off his four- day tour of the northern regions.

What was meant to be a private visit to the Bole Naa on Monday turned out to be a stunning experience as the people offered Dr Bawumia a tumultuous welcome.

Scores of youth met the Vice President on the outskirts of Bole and led him into the town.

As his entourage slowly headed to the Bole Naa’s Palace, the people; young and old, poured out in their numbers onto the streets, following him to the Palace.

By the time he was through with his meeting with the Bole Naa, people had massed up in front of the Palace chanting songs in support of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

As Dr Bawumia stepped out of the Palace, the crowd demanded he made a comment and he obliged, saying; “Wow! This is Bole! This is Bole! This is Bole!”

“From what I see tonight, in shaa Allah, David Sey Dema will be the next member of Parliament for Bole Constituency.”

“We are so happy for this welcome. This is a massive welcome.”

Dr Bawumia said the 2020 election was about records and sustaining the massive and inclusive development and social interventions President Akufo-Addo had initiated in his first term.

He said unlike former President Mahama, who disappointed the north despite pumping $100 million dollars into the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority, President Akufo-Addo had kept faith with the north with several development initiatives.

He said even the Bole Constituency, the home of former President Mahama, had not been left out, as it had benefited from 10 dams from the One-Village One- Dam, among other social interventions.

As Dr Bawumia listed the Government’s achievements one after the other, the ecstatic crowd responded with cheers.

He urged them to make history by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo in the December polls and elect the NPP candidate to Parliament.