Bawumia Reflects on NPP’s Electoral Defeat, Vows to Come Back Stronger

In the aftermath of his defeat to John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has addressed his supporters, offering his first public comments on the surprising outcome.

Speaking from his home to a group of loyal New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, Bawumia appeared calm but resolute as he reflected on the unexpected results.

“I have to admit, the results were not what we anticipated. It came as a surprise to me,” Bawumia acknowledged, visibly taken aback by the electoral outcome. Despite the disappointment, he quickly shifted focus to his analysis of what led to the NPP’s loss.

According to Bawumia, the victory of Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not a true reflection of the electorate’s choice but rather a result of what he described as “self-inflicted wounds” by the NPP. “I believe the NPP handed the victory to the NDC,” Bawumia asserted. “This was not a genuine endorsement of Mahama; it was more about our own inability to rally our supporters effectively.”

A major factor Bawumia pointed to for the party’s defeat was the significant drop in voter turnout. He attributed this decline to widespread apathy among NPP supporters, suggesting that many were disillusioned and chose not to participate in the election. “We saw a drop in voter turnout, and that’s something we cannot ignore. Many of our supporters just didn’t show up to vote,” he said.

He also emphasized that the NDC did not experience any major surge in support, and their victory stemmed from the NPP’s failures. “Their victory came not from an overwhelming endorsement but from our own shortcomings,” Bawumia explained.

Despite the defeat, Bawumia remained optimistic about the future. “Yes, we’ve lost this battle, but not the war,” he declared. “We will learn from this and come back stronger in the future. This is not the end for us.” His comments reflected a determined outlook as the NPP begins to process its loss and look toward rebuilding for future elections.