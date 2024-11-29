Friday, November 29, 2024
    Politics

    Bawumia Reflects on Political Journey and Victory in Ga Palace Speech

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections, recently visited the Ga Palace, where he shared reflections on his political journey and the challenges he has overcome.

    Addressing King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the gathered Ga traditional leaders, Bawumia highlighted his unprecedented achievement in securing over 60% of the votes in the NPP presidential primaries, marking a historic milestone for a first-time candidate.

    “My victory in the NPP primaries is not just a personal achievement; it represents a break from the past, proving that leadership is not confined to any particular ethnic group,” Bawumia said with confidence.

    Throughout the race, Bawumia faced skepticism, particularly from critics who labeled the NPP as an “Akan party” and questioned whether his Northern heritage would undermine his political prospects. Despite these challenges, Bawumia triumphed, securing the trust of NPP delegates and cementing his place as a formidable figure in Ghanaian politics.

    Reflecting on his success, Bawumia pointed out that his performance surpassed that of some of the party’s most prominent figures, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and the late Professor Adu Boahen. “I achieved a level of support that even some of our most prominent predecessors did not see in their first attempts. This victory is a testament to my ability to unite and lead the party,” he remarked, underscoring the historical significance of his achievement.

    Bawumia, who hails from Walewale in the Northern Region, expressed a profound sense of destiny and purpose in his presidential bid. He attributed his success to divine intervention, describing his ability to overcome political obstacles as part of a higher calling. “This victory is not just a political win; it is the hand of God guiding me,” Bawumia said, drawing a parallel between his journey and a divinely ordained path.

    In his speech, Bawumia framed his victory as a broader milestone for Ghanaian politics, emphasizing that it was not just a personal achievement but a triumph for the NPP as a whole. He also suggested that his success could pave the way for future leaders from outside the Akan-dominated regions, pointing to the potential for a candidate from the Ga State to one day lead the NPP.

    Bawumia’s remarks underscored his vision of a more inclusive and united Ghana, where leadership transcends ethnic boundaries and political progress is driven by the collective will of the people.

    Jinapor Questions Bawumia’s Economic Credibility Amid Ghana’s Financial Challenges
    Lil Win Explains Why He Won’t Endorse Political Parties in Ghana
