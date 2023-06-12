Bawumia represents the future and transformation of the NPP – Papa Owusu Ankomah

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a representation of the future and transformation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserting that he is no doubt the best Vice President the country has ever had.

Papa Owusu Ankomah noted that the foundation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has already been laid and Vice President Dr Bawumia embodies the party’s future and its transformation.

He made this known in the UK at the International Women’s Conference.

“To me, he represents a new face in our party. Since 1992, you can say that that foundation has been laid by this party. To me, he represents the future transformation of this party. He has been an effective Vice President to our President. He is complementing him in a very proper manner. And indeed I daresay he is no doubt the best Vice President this country has ever had…

I am happy that he has found time to be with us at the International Women’s Conference and Dinner. He has delivered a powerful message not only to us but the entire country, articulating what this Government has done and what you an NPP person should be proud of,” Papa Owusu Ankomah said.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in the race for the flagbearer position of the party and Papa Owusu Ankomah’s praise seems to be a subtle endorsement of his candidature.