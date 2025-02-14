Bawumia Set to Inspire at Africa Business Conference

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is gearing up to deliver a keynote address at the 2025 Africa Business Conference, held at Harvard University from February 14th to 15th.

The event, now in its 27th year, carries the theme “Beyond Borders: A Myth or a Mandate for Africa’s Progress,” and is expected to draw influential leaders from across the continent and beyond.

Organized by the Africa Business Club at Harvard Business School, the conference promises to delve into strategies that could reshape Africa’s economic landscape and fuel sustainable development. Dr. Bawumia, renowned for his expertise in macroeconomics and digital innovation, is among the top voices set to contribute to these discussions. His address is anticipated to highlight the critical role that sound economic policies and the embracing of digital technologies can play in propelling Africa forward.

The event is not only a platform for sharing ideas but also a moment to reflect on the broader challenges and opportunities facing the continent. With leaders from business, government, and innovation gathering in one place, the conference offers a unique opportunity for candid exchanges on the future of Africa’s growth. Bawumia’s participation underscores his continued influence in the realms of economic and technological advancement—a testament to his lasting impact on policymaking and development initiatives.

In a time when many are questioning the traditional boundaries that have long shaped Africa’s progress, the conference’s theme invites a reexamination of these limits. As discussions unfold over the two-day event, observers are eager to see how thought leaders like Dr. Bawumia will articulate a vision that not only challenges old paradigms but also lays out practical steps toward a more integrated and prosperous future for the continent.