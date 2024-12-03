Bawumia Spokesperson Criticizes Mahama’s Understanding of Free SHS Policy

In a recent interview on Okay FM, Miracle Aboagye, spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, sharply criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for his perceived misunderstanding of the NPP’s flagship education policy, the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.

Aboagye expressed concerns about Mahama’s apparent lack of understanding of the double-track system, which was introduced to alleviate congestion in secondary schools by allowing more students access to education while new infrastructure was being developed.

“The double-track system was introduced to ease congestion in schools, allowing more students to attend classes while new classrooms were being built,” Aboagye said. “The current government has already constructed additional classrooms to support this initiative. So, it’s puzzling when Mahama talks about building more schools.”

Aboagye further questioned the practicality of Mahama’s proposal to improve the Free SHS program by constructing additional classrooms, emphasizing that the current administration had already addressed the issue by expanding infrastructure.

“What more can Mahama contribute in this area? He claims he would build more schools, but we’ve already done that. Despite the progress made, is he suggesting that his approach is the only solution?” Aboagye said.

The spokesperson also raised concerns about the potential negative impact of Mahama’s proposed changes to the system, questioning what would happen to students currently benefiting from the double-track system if it were disrupted.

“What will happen to the students currently benefiting from the double-track system? If Mahama disrupts this process to build new classrooms, who will bear the cost of that disruption?” Aboagye asked.

With the election drawing closer, Aboagye urged voters to reject Mahama’s proposals, assuring them that under a Bawumia-led government, the education system would be further streamlined to ensure efficiency and accessibility for all students.

“A Bawumia-led government will build on the progress made and ensure that our education system meets the needs of all students across the country,” he stated.