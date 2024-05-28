Bawumia Storms Volta, Oti

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the esteemed Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Vice President of the Republic, is poised to extend his campaign efforts to the Volta Region.

Following the nationwide trajectory of his campaign, which commenced in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 29, the focus now shifts to the heart of the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, on Thursday, May 30.

The forthcoming campaign visit to the Volta Region was officially announced by Mr. Pope Yao Yevu, the astute Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, in a communiqué addressed to the party members of the region.

In his statement, Mr. Yevu conveyed that the NPP Volta Regional Chairman, serving as the 2024 Regional Campaign Head, along with their dedicated team, has made preparations to welcome the Vice President and the 2024 Presidential Candidate for a day-long campaign tour in Ho.

The itinerary includes engagements with esteemed figures such as Chiefs, Clergy, Muslim Clerics, Market Women, Transport Groups, and Youths from diverse backgrounds. This agenda will provide the Flagbearer with a platform to articulate his vision for the nation and engage directly with the grassroots.

Additionally, the statement extends a warm invitation to all Party Members within the region to assemble in large numbers, ensuring a spirited reception for the Flagbearer upon his arrival.

Following the Ho visit, the Flagbearer is scheduled to proceed to the Oti Region on a subsequent day, Friday, May 31, continuing their endeavor to connect with citizens across the nation.