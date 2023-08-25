Bawumia takes lead in NPP Super Delegates Conference

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference by garnering a total of 629 votes, which accounts for 68.15% of the ballots cast.

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, secured the second position with 132 votes, equivalent to 14.30%, while Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister, secured the third spot with 95 votes, constituting 10.29% of the total votes.

These results indicate that Agyapong has successfully qualified for the NPP’s presidential primaries scheduled for November, alongside Bawumia.

This marks the inaugural attempt at the presidential race for both Bawumia and Agyapong. Notably, Kyerematen has been vying for the nomination since 2007 but has yet to secure the party’s endorsement.

The November primaries will serve as a significant trial for Bawumia and Agyapong, necessitating their ability to garner the support of more than 200,000 delegates from all corners of the nation to emerge as the NPP’s flagbearers.

Subsequently, the victor of the primaries will engage in a face-off against John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the general election of December 2024.

Bawumia’s triumph stands as a substantial impetus for his presidential aspirations. As the incumbent Vice President, he enjoys the confidence of many party members due to his reputation for stability.

Agyapong’s unexpected second-place accomplishment signifies a significant surprise. Despite being a contentious figure, he has garnered popularity for his outspokenness and his willingness to challenge established norms.