Bawumia to Address Global Leaders at Democracy Conference in Nigeria

Former Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver a keynote speech at the upcoming National Conference on Strengthening Democracy, which will be held in Nigeria from January 27 to 28, 2025.

This conference, set to bring together influential leaders from around the world, will focus on discussions surrounding governance, democratic values, and leadership practices.

The event marks a significant milestone in Dr. Bawumia’s post-office career, as it will be his first major public appearance since leaving office. The conference presents an important opportunity for global leaders to share insights and strategies for tackling the challenges that democracy faces today, with Dr. Bawumia expected to provide a valuable perspective on governance and leadership in the African context.