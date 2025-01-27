Bawumia to Deliver Key Address on Democracy and Governance in Nigeria Today

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to deliver a pivotal address on democracy, governance, and political integrity in Nigeria.

Scheduled for Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the event is expected to draw significant attention as it emphasizes the importance of nurturing democratic values and ethical leadership in Africa’s political landscape.

Taking place at 10 a.m. each day, Dr. Bawumia’s address will focus on a range of critical themes, including the role of political integrity in fostering trust between citizens and leaders, the challenges of maintaining democratic principles, and pathways to achieving sustainable development through inclusive governance. Drawing from his wealth of experience in public service and economic management, he will share strategies for strengthening democratic institutions across the continent.

One key aspect of his address will be the comparative analysis between Ghana’s democratic progress and Nigeria’s ongoing efforts. Dr. Bawumia is expected to provide valuable insights and lessons that could benefit both nations as they continue to evolve politically and economically.

As a respected economist and former government official, Dr. Bawumia’s address promises to resonate deeply with policymakers, citizens, and other stakeholders in Nigeria. His speech is expected to serve as a call to action for leaders and citizens alike to prioritize transparency, accountability, and equity in the ongoing pursuit of democratic ideals across Africa.