Bawumia to deliver keynote address at Harvard University’s Africa Business Conference

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been announced as the keynote speaker for this year’s Africa Business Conference at Harvard University.

The event, organised by the Africa Business Club at Harvard Business School, brings together influential leaders from across the globe to discuss strategies for Africa’s economic growth and development.

This year’s conference features some of the most distinguished personalities in business, governance, and innovation.

These leaders, known for their ability to inspire and drive meaningful change, will share insights on shaping Africa’s future.

Their discussions are expected to impact thousands of lives by offering visionary ideas and solutions to key challenges facing the continent.

As a respected economist and policymaker, Dr Bawumia’s keynote address is anticipated to provide valuable perspectives on Africa’s economic transformation.

His extensive experience in financial and digital reforms, particularly in Ghana, positions him as a thought leader on issues of economic stability, digitalisation, and sustainable development.

The Africa Business Conference serves as a platform to celebrate and learn from remarkable individuals dedicated to Africa’s progress.

With Dr Bawumia’s participation, the event promises to be an engaging and insightful gathering, reinforcing the importance of leadership and innovation in driving the continent’s future.