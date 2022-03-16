Bawumia to launch e-Tickets for Ghana and Nigeria World Cup Qualifiers

In the next five days electronic tickets (eTickets) will go on sale for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana’s Black Stars and Nigeria’s Green Eagles at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region on March 25, 2022.

The eTickets sale will follow a launch by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia five day before the game.

So far the dedicated site on which the ticket will be sold has already been built and it is active but not yet gone public.

Below is a screenshot of the first page of the website which shows a live countdown to the launch of the eTickets.

Creators of the eTicketing platform have been telling TechGh24 that the whole idea of eTicketing is to take out the hustle of queueing for manual tickets under the scotching sun and bring back the fun of families and friends easily obtaining tickets to go see football games together.

National Sports Authority [NSA] said on its official Twitter page that ahead of the eTickets launch, it has already started the training of its personnel to ensure the process is executed smoothly.

NSA also noted that its staff will also be taken through a training work in preparation towards onboarding the NSA unto the government’s Ghana.gov digitalization platform, adding that the training program will be announced at the eTicket launch.

They said the integration of NSA unto Ghana.gov is currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium and management fully participating to ensure smooth implementation of the digitalization policy in all state-owned sporting facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be hosted in by Nigeria in Abuja for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on March 29, 2022.