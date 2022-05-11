Bawumia To Open West African Mining, Power Exhibition

The West African mining industry is thriving. As one of the world’s largest gold-producing regions[1], it also supplies 22.6% of global titanium oxide, 11.5% bauxite (used to create aluminum) and 5.6% uranium. Each year, its countries export minerals worth around US$16.1bn.

At the mining helm is Ghana, a modern, democratic powerhouse that leads the continent’s mineral production and ranks as sixth largest producer of gold and magnesium[2] globally. The mining industry accounts for over half of Ghana’s foreign direct investment, and as the country’s primary tax-paying sector, the government says it has a critical role to play in leading the nation’s sustainable economic development.[3]

One example of its potential in stimulating sustainable economic growth is AngloGold Ashanti’s recent US $500 million investment to reopen Ghana’s Obuasi gold mine, which promises a revival of the Obuasi town, new local and national employment opportunities and an expansion of the country’s mining value chain.

It is in this vein that all roads lead to the Ghanaian capital, Accra, in June, for the 16th edition of the West African Mining and Power Exhibition (WAMPEX) under the theme of ‘Advancing a legacy of sustainable and responsible mining through innovation and partnership’, which will have as its Special Guest, the Ghanaian Vice President, H.E Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia says: “Looking towards the future of mining in West Africa and across the continent, it is imperative that our mineral resources – which are the property of the African people – continue to be managed for our collective interest. In line with the principles laid out in Ghana’s Minerals and Mining sector policy, our primary aim and responsibility is therefore to ensure that the West African mining industry continues to be managed on a sustainable economic, social and environmental basis, to ensure its contribution towards the economic empowerment of our people, generating opportunities for local entrepreneurship and creating sustainable employment opportunities.”

Taking place from 1-3 June 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre, this leading exhibition for the mining and power value chain and its associated conference WAMPOC, will bring together strategic private and public industry stakeholders to discuss and debate the drive for sustainable investment opportunities in West Africa. According to the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, “WAMPEX/WAMPOC is the most prestigious mining and power event in West Africa. It is a must-attend event for all players in the sector.”

In addition to increased government involvement, this year the event boasts the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) who will also be hosting the ECOWAS Federation of Chamber of Mines General Assembly during the event.

“Over a series of interactive and innovative technical workshops and panel discussions led by senior industry experts, WAMPEX/ WAMPOC attendees will explore the latest insights into sustainability, as well as strategies to develop diversified economies, stimulate investment and benchmark operational excellence by shaping the future of West Africa’s mining industry,” says Le-Ann Hare, Portfolio Director at dmg Events

As well as the technical workshops and extended networking opportunities, WAMPEX/WAMPOC promises to offer the widest range of mining and power suppliers and technologies in the region, with over 80 exhibitors from 16 countries, as well as a new commercial and energy-intensive users’ zone.