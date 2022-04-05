Bawumia To Speak On Entrepreneurship, Digital Economy At ABS Graduation

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will speak at the 12th graduation ceremony of the Accra Business School (ABS) on April 9, 2022, on the theme: “Entrepreneurship and The Digital Economy: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The School will graduate about four hundred students and business executives who have completed various academic programmes such as Master of Business Administration and MSc Accounting and Finance.

A statement issued in Accra by Bishop Gideon Yoofi Titi-Ofei, the founder of the School said the Vice President had successfully led the government’s agenda on digitization and stressed that digitization and entrepreneurship would play a key role in the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

It said ABS had the mission to develop a new breed of global business leaders educated to global standards that could create jobs, increase incomes, and reduce poverty.

“That has been our mission, and that is why in our lecture halls we have a hybrid of industry professionals and astute academicians, bringing industry professionals to the classrooms whilst academicians take the classroom to the industry,” it said.

The Vice President was recently recognised with the “Outstanding Digital Transformation Leader of the Year” award for championing the nation’s aggressive digitalization drive.

A citation accompanying the award emphasised “his priceless contribution to the digitalization of the Ghanaian economy and efforts to leverage on technology to improve service delivery in both the public and private sectors and to facilitate rapid economic growth.”