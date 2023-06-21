Bawumia tours Greater Accra ahead of Presidential Primary

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is touring some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region to canvass for votes ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Primary.

The tour will offer the Vice President the opportunity to have closer interactions with polling station and constituency executives as well as other key stakeholders of the Party on his bid to lead the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

This follows the successful filing of his nomination last Friday, June 16, at the Party’s headquarters in Accra, and the official declaration of his plans to lead the Party as its flagbearer in the 2024 General Election.

Addressing party stakeholders in Ashaiman and Tema during the campaign tour, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the grassroots of the Party towards its election success over the years.

“Everyone in this Party has contributed to the progress and success of the Party. So, let no one tell you that they have spent money so, they have contributed more than you.

“Everyone has contributed in diverse ways towards the progress of the Party,” he said.

Aside monetary support from some Party members, Dr Bawumia said some contributed ideas while others engaged in door-to-door campaign, noting that it took the collective efforts of all for the Party to win elections.

The presidential hopeful recalled how supporters at the grassroots worked very hard to gather pink sheets across the country as evidence for the 2012 Election Petition at the Supreme Court.

Vice President Bawumia also shared his own contributions to the Party, recounting his role as the Running Mate to then Presidential Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and being in government as Vice President of the Republic of Ghana in 2017 till date.

Dr Bawumia highlighted some of the policies and programmes he had spearheaded as Vice President and assisting the President to transform the nation.

The NPP is expected to organise a Special Delegates Congress in August this year to select five of the presidential aspirants.

The top five aspirants will then face-off on November 4, 2023, to stake claim to the flagbearer slot, and the winner leading the Party to the 2024 General Election.

So far, 10 aspirants have declared their desire to be the Party’s flagbearer.