Bawumia Touted as Unifying Leader for NPP’s 2024 Victory

In a recent statement, the former Eastern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. David Prah, expressed his unwavering belief in Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership capabilities. He predicts that Dr. Bawumia will lead the NPP to a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections, securing not only the presidency but also a parliamentary majority.

This endorsement comes on the heels of substantial support for Dr. Bawumia as the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, suggesting that the party sees him as the right choice to lead their charge in the upcoming elections.

Speaking from Akwaia, Mr. Prah emphasized the wisdom behind selecting Vice President Bawumia as the party’s flag bearer, noting his unifying attributes.

He called on all supporters of various presidential hopefuls within the NPP to put aside any divisive tendencies, recognizing that unity within the party is paramount to achieving their electoral goals.

Mr. Prah acknowledged the intense nature of political campaigns, where rhetoric can turn acidic and, at times, inaccurate. However, he stressed the importance of party members coming together post-primaries to focus on their common opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In preparing for the 2024 elections, Mr. Prah urged NPP supporters to rally behind Vice President Bawumia and conduct a robust campaign, marked by respect, decorum, and a focus on substantive issues rather than personal attacks.

Mr. Prah expressed his belief that Ghanaians will heavily favor Dr. Bawumia, citing perceived trust issues with former President John Mahama, including the reference to him as a “dead goat” and allegations related to the “100,000 Ford Card bribe.”

Furthermore, Mr. Prah committed the NPP to exposing what they consider lies and propaganda from the NDC while highlighting the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, emphasizing the party’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

In closing, Mr. Prah asserted that Ghana would be safer under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia, urging all Ghanaians to join the “Bawumia for President” movement. He described Dr. Bawumia as competent, intelligent, humble, and a leader with a human-centered approach, making him a suitable candidate for the nation.