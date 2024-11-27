Mahamudu Bawumia Proposes Overhaul of Ghana’s Import Duty System

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has unveiled a bold proposal aimed at reforming Ghana’s import duty system to ease the financial strain on importers and streamline the importation process.

Speaking at a special meeting with merchants and importers in Abossey Okai, a major automobile parts market in the Greater Accra Region, Bawumia outlined his vision for a more simplified, predictable, and business-friendly import duty structure.

Abossey Okai, known as Ghana’s largest automobile parts market, served as the backdrop for the announcement, highlighting the importance of efficient trade practices in boosting local commerce. In his address, Dr. Bawumia explained that under his proposed system, all importers would pay a flat rate for import duties, regardless of the number of containers involved in their shipments. This, he argued, would eliminate the current system’s complexities, where fluctuating charges often lead to confusion and disputes with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“I understand the challenges you face as importers. The current system has created unnecessary confusion and financial strain,” Bawumia remarked. “If given the opportunity, I will implement a flat rate for import duties that will apply to all goods, regardless of the number of containers. This will bring consistency, reduce conflicts with the GRA, and make it easier for businesses to operate.”

Bawumia emphasized that his proposal would not only simplify the importation process but also help local businesses by reducing their overhead costs. He expressed confidence that the savings from reduced import duties would be passed on to consumers, ultimately benefiting the wider economy.

The proposal marks a significant step in Bawumia’s vision to create a more predictable and business-friendly environment, which he hopes will foster economic growth and ease the operational burdens faced by importers and traders in Ghana. If implemented, the changes could revolutionize Ghana’s import landscape and contribute to the government’s ongoing efforts to support local industries and stimulate economic development.