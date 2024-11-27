Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    Mahamudu Bawumia Proposes Overhaul of Ghana’s Import Duty System

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has unveiled a bold proposal aimed at reforming Ghana’s import duty system to ease the financial strain on importers and streamline the importation process.

    Speaking at a special meeting with merchants and importers in Abossey Okai, a major automobile parts market in the Greater Accra Region, Bawumia outlined his vision for a more simplified, predictable, and business-friendly import duty structure.

    Abossey Okai, known as Ghana’s largest automobile parts market, served as the backdrop for the announcement, highlighting the importance of efficient trade practices in boosting local commerce. In his address, Dr. Bawumia explained that under his proposed system, all importers would pay a flat rate for import duties, regardless of the number of containers involved in their shipments. This, he argued, would eliminate the current system’s complexities, where fluctuating charges often lead to confusion and disputes with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

    “I understand the challenges you face as importers. The current system has created unnecessary confusion and financial strain,” Bawumia remarked. “If given the opportunity, I will implement a flat rate for import duties that will apply to all goods, regardless of the number of containers. This will bring consistency, reduce conflicts with the GRA, and make it easier for businesses to operate.”

    Bawumia emphasized that his proposal would not only simplify the importation process but also help local businesses by reducing their overhead costs. He expressed confidence that the savings from reduced import duties would be passed on to consumers, ultimately benefiting the wider economy.

    The proposal marks a significant step in Bawumia’s vision to create a more predictable and business-friendly environment, which he hopes will foster economic growth and ease the operational burdens faced by importers and traders in Ghana. If implemented, the changes could revolutionize Ghana’s import landscape and contribute to the government’s ongoing efforts to support local industries and stimulate economic development.

    Previous article
    AfroFuture Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for 2025 Culture Beach Jam Concert Series in Accra
    Next article
    Shatta Bandle Reveals He Comes from a Privileged Background: “I’ve Never Suffered”
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE