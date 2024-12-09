Bawumia Urges NPP Supporters to Stay Resilient Following Election Loss

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on his supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the December 7 elections. The NPP suffered defeat in both the presidential and parliamentary races.

Speaking to well-wishers at his residence in Accra on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia sought to reassure them, stating, “There is more life ahead, just relax, thank you very much.”

The vice president also took a moment to express gratitude and resilience, urging his supporters to remain hopeful and strong. Earlier, Dr. Bawumia had publicly conceded defeat, congratulating former President John Dramani Mahama for his victory in the presidential race. He also acknowledged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their success in the parliamentary elections, noting that while final seat allocations were still pending, the NDC had won the parliamentary majority.

In his concession speech on Sunday, December 8, Dr. Bawumia stated, “Let me say the data indicate former President Mahama has won the presidential election decisively. The NDC has also won the parliamentary elections even though we await the final collation of seats.”