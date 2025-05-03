Bawumia Urges NPP Unity, Cautions Against Media Infighting

Former Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called for an end to public clashes among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning that internal attacks disseminated through media platforms undermine the party’s cohesion and electoral prospects.

His appeal came during the NPP’s post-election “thank you tour” in the Savannah Region on Saturday, where he addressed regional stakeholders amid ongoing reflections on the party’s 2024 campaign challenges.

Bawumia highlighted how rival factions weaponized public criticisms from within the NPP during the election cycle, stating, “Our own utterances against each other, against the party, and against our government were used against us.” He revealed that political opponents funded media advertisements featuring damaging remarks made by NPP members, amplifying divisions during critical campaign phases. “Such conduct does not help the unity and strength of our party,” he asserted, urging members to resolve disputes privately rather than through press statements or social media broadsides.

The former vice president’s remarks underscore growing concerns about factionalism within the NPP following its contentious 2024 electoral performance. While not explicitly naming specific incidents, his reference to media-sponsored attacks aligns with reports of party figures openly criticizing leadership decisions and candidate strategies in the months preceding the polls. Analysts note such infighting often distracts from policy messaging and erodes voter confidence.

Bawumia’s plea for tolerance marks his latest effort to position himself as a unifying figure within the party, which faces a pivotal transition ahead of Ghana’s 2028 general elections. His Savannah Region address emphasized mutual respect as foundational to rebuilding trust among grassroots supporters and regional organizers, particularly in areas where internal discord reportedly dampened voter turnout.

Political observers point to a broader pattern across African democracies where intra-party conflicts, once aired publicly, become fodder for opposition campaigns. The NPP’s experience mirrors challenges faced by Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) in previous cycles, when leaked recordings and press statements fueled perceptions of disarray. As digital media accelerates the spread of political rhetoric, leaders like Bawumia face heightened pressure to balance free expression with strategic discipline a tension central to modern party governance.

The NPP’s leadership has yet to announce formal measures to address internal communication protocols, but Bawumia’s public intervention signals recognition that electoral success may hinge on presenting a united front. With Ghana’s political landscape increasingly polarized, the party’s ability to heed this call could shape its trajectory in the coming years.