Bawumia Urges NPP Unity Following Defeat in 2024 Elections

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections, has called for unity within the party despite their defeat.

Reflecting on the results of both the 2020 and 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that the NPP ultimately handed power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but stressed that the focus now should be on rebuilding and moving forward as one.

Speaking to party members from the Korle Klottey constituency during a courtesy call on Tuesday, December 10, Dr. Bawumia expressed deep faith in God’s plan, urging his supporters to remain calm and avoid pointing fingers at one another.

“I see many people in pain. I have an abiding belief in God; His ways are not our ways. Sometimes, He arranges things in ways we don’t understand, but it is often for our own good,” Bawumia said.

The Vice President warned against the destructive nature of blame games and urged his party to focus on unity. “Don’t start blaming people in pain. Blame games will destroy us. Let us come together, because this is self-inflicted. We need to unite and work towards 2028. Once we are united, by the grace of God, we will win 2028,” he stated.

Bawumia further emphasized that individual ambitions should not overshadow the collective goal of rebuilding the party. “At this point, we are looking at building the party again. It is not about individual ambition; let us build the party,” he added.

Despite the loss, Bawumia remained optimistic, framing the defeat as a temporary setback. “We have lost the battle, but not the war. We handed it over to the NDC, but they didn’t win it. The figures they got in 2020 didn’t change in 2024. Ours just dropped by 40%. The analysis is simple,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia’s message was clear: unity is the key to the party’s recovery and future success. “I want us all to be united. United we stand, divided we fall,” he concluded, reaffirming his commitment to helping guide the NPP toward victory in the upcoming 2028 elections.