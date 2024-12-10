Bawumia Urges President-elect Mahama to Condemn Post-Election Violence

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to intervene and address the wave of violence that has erupted following the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

In the wake of the NDC’s success, there have been reports of violent raids, with several New Patriotic Party (NPP) offices, including those of ministers and Members of Parliament, being vandalized. Some essential property has also been looted.

In a statement shared via social media, Dr. Bawumia expressed his shock at the lack of response from Mahama, now the president-elect, in condemning these actions. He emphasized that these incidents were particularly distressing given the elections had been widely regarded as free and fair.

“It is regrettable that these reprehensible acts are being perpetrated following an electoral process that has been widely touted as credible,” Bawumia wrote. He further urged that the national interest must always take precedence over individual interests in such circumstances.

Bawumia cautioned that if the violent acts persist, it could lead to further unrest and force citizens to take steps to defend themselves. He called on Mahama and the NDC to show their commitment to democracy and prevent any actions that could tarnish the peaceful nature of the elections.

In his message, Dr. Bawumia stressed that the continued violence would undermine the success of the election process and urged Mahama and the NDC to actively denounce these actions and promote peace.

Read His Statement Below

H.E John Dramani Mahama Please Call Your Supporters To Order To Preserve The Peace And Unity of The Country.

I have noted with deep concern the embarrassing state of lawlessness and thuggery being unleashed on innocent Ghanaians and state institutions by members of the National Democratic Congress.

I wish to call on the President-elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, to exhibit statesmanship by reining in his supporters in order to preserve the peace and unity of the country. There have been many incidents of NDC members besieging collation centres with offensive weapons to forcibly declare NDC parliamentary candidates as winners of some parliamentary contests. We believe that this is not in keeping with the democratic culture we are all trying to nurture.

I am also saddened by the indifference and silence on the part of Mr. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in relation to the violence and mayhem being unleashed on members of the NPP and other people perceived to be sympathisers. These wanton acts of lawlessness and brutality have been extended to state institutions and public offices, looting and stealing state properties in the process.

As a result of this, some public offices were forced to close for business. In a bizzare twist, these barbaric acts are being extended to private homes and properties of individuals, with some receiving death threats.

It is regrettable that these reprehensible acts are being perpetrated following an electoral process that has been widely touted as credible.We must at all times place the national interest over and above any individual interest.

I would like to remind President Mahama that he has won an election; he has not staged a coup detat. He has a responsibility to contribute to protect life and property.

I believe President Mahama and the NDC know that if these acts continue, people will be compelled to take reasonable steps to defend themselves. The last thing anybody wants is to mar the beauty of the successful elections that have just been concluded. Mr. Mahama and the NDC should demonstrate that they are not reluctant democrats.

Thank you.