Bawumia Visits Stabbed KNUST Student, Donates GH¢50k for Treatment

Mahamudu Bawumia visited Herbert, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student recovering from stab wounds at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and donated GH¢50,000 to cover his medical expenses.

The gesture followed a violent clash during a New Patriotic Party (NPP) event in Kumasi linked to former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong’s post-primary “Thank You” tour.

Herbert, a member of KNUST’s Unity Hall “Jama” cultural group, was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a Bantama gathering organized by Agyapong’s camp. Eyewitnesses reported tensions flared after a financial dispute involving performers contracted for the event. A group of armed men allegedly affiliated with the NPP stormed the venue, leading to a physical altercation and gunfire. Herbert sustained severe injuries and was rushed to KATH’s emergency unit.

Bawumia’s visit, which included assurances of support for the student’s recovery, was seen as an effort to address rising concerns over political violence involving youth groups. The Vice President’s donation was acknowledged by hospital staff and the victim’s family, who expressed gratitude for the assistance.

The incident underscores recurring tensions within Ghana’s political landscape, where rallies and affiliated events occasionally devolve into violence. Analysts note that the involvement of student groups in partisan activities raises questions about security protocols at political functions and the exploitation of youth networks for electoral mobilization.

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent NPP figure known for his grassroots influence, has yet to comment publicly on the altercation. Meanwhile, local authorities are investigating the clash, though no arrests have been announced. The episode has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of public order regulations and nonpartisan measures to safeguard civilians at political gatherings.

As Herbert continues his recovery, the broader discourse centers on balancing political activism with public safety, particularly as Ghana approaches another election cycle. The Vice President’s intervention, while humanitarian, highlights the delicate role leadership plays in mitigating factional disputes that risk undermining democratic cohesion.