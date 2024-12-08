Bawumia Vows Support for President-Elect Mahama After 2024 Election Defeat

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured President-elect John Dramani Mahama of his full support in governing Ghana following Mahama’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Bawumia’s pledge of cooperation comes after he conceded defeat and congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader on his electoral success.

In a national address delivered from Accra on Sunday, December 8, Bawumia explained that his decision to concede was motivated by a commitment to fostering unity and ensuring the country’s continued peace, even as provisional election results continue to trickle in. While awaiting the official declaration from the Electoral Commission (EC), Bawumia acknowledged the substantial lead Mahama had secured in both the presidential and parliamentary races.

Reflecting on the campaign, Bawumia recognized the challenges faced and expressed gratitude to his team and supporters for their dedication. He urged all NPP members and Ghanaians to remain calm and put the nation’s progress above partisan interests. “As we await the final confirmation from the EC, let us all ensure peace and stability. We must come together as one people to build a better Ghana, regardless of our political affiliations,” he said.

The 2024 general election has been a historic event in Ghana’s democratic journey, marked by strong voter turnout and competitive races. The EC is expected to officially confirm the presidential results in the coming hours, cementing Mahama’s position as Ghana’s next leader.