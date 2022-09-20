Bawumia Vs Alan: Who is winning The Social Media Race?

It is certain to say, the world is experiencing a new extended digital world space known as the social media world where physical spaces are integrated with digital connectivity and cyber culture. The induction of social media into human life has subsequently redefine and continue to influence human social landscapes of politics, economics, education and communication through its associated social media platforms. Primarily, social media encompasses platforms such as Facebook, Bloggs, Twitter, You Tube, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Instagram and many more which offers users with timely opportunity to create and share content in heterogenous reach. Social media is an agile instrument for communication and democratic in nature. Its democratic nature allows information to be shared, edited, commented on in a feed-back manner. Simply, social media has diluted the old existing editorial power which wrested with media editors as media content gate-keepers. Today, social media has empowered citizens with editorial power, as citizens can, with less economic resource generate content in either voice, image, video, or text for an instant dissemination across cultures and time zones.

Social Media and Participatory Beliefs

From a political perspective, social media has impacted on democratic institutions, democratic spaces and democratic dispensation strategies. Political and social participation remains the bedrock of every democratic belief system. To a larger extent, these participatory belief systems continue to be influenced by social media strategies in either positive or negative ways. Negatively, social media impacts society with fake-content, and can be used to create social Echo-Chambers of society by directing citizens to world viewpoints they are in agreement with for political entrench positions. Notwithstanding, social media remains a social mechanism to be reckoned with during political party dispensations and competitions. It allows the amplification of diverse political party opinions and programs. Furthermore, social media strengthens social participation in common social and political discourses.

It is against the pros and cons associated with social media within democratic -political spaces this social media analytics study evolved. The objective of this study is to draw political party leaders’ attention to social media analytics and its usefulness in political party strategies and disseminations of needful information across different political constituencies.

Political actors sensitive to Social Media Analytics?

Today’s political spaces in the midst of social media culture, calls for data driven strategies due to social media influences and for the appreciation of social media consumers. Political party actors are therefore challenge to pay attention to data results from social media platforms in order to formulate insightful and actionable political communication and mobilization strategies.

For instance, social media analytics as a scientific tool, can help in strategic political electorates’ profiling, improving on political electorates’ reach, and also directs how effective personal content can be hashed out for specific political constituents. It also allows political actors to ascertain and aggregate political sentiments, map out the identity of political influencers impacting on political opinions and programs, appreciate the level of social and non-social media reach of political messages and acquire data on all mentions across digital media platforms. It must be emphasized, any political initiative and strategy devoid of scientific social media analytics in this era of digital communication culture is likely to experience failings to a larger extent.

As revealed in the social media analytics results on Dr Bawumia and Alan below, suggest Ghanaian political actors needs to pay more attention to their social media and digital communication engagement. Bawumia and Alan were selected for this study due to their presidential political leadership ambition as projected in the Ghanaian media (It must be noted that these assertions are media assertions but not necessary a statement made by them). This study, serving as an awakening pointer, measured Bawumia and Alan’s social media platforms performance ratings from 14/08 -14/09,2022.

The study measured for the following social media performance indicators: social media platforms mention, non-social media mentions, Twitter mentions, social media reach and others as depicted in the charts. Objectively, Alan’s social media performance can’t be measured directly against Bawumia, a vice president of Ghana whose position gives him a higher social media political leverage to some extent than Alan with ministerial portfolio. It is against this disparity in political positions of these political actors that this study should be viewed as an awakening social media performance pointer meant to encourage Ghanaian political party actors to embrace social media platforms strategies, engagements and social media analytics tools as revealed in the following charts on Bawumia and Alan:

According to Statista’s 2022 data, over 16 million Ghanaians are using digital communications with WhatsApp usage at 89.9%, Facebook 73.7%, and Twitter 45.2%. Generally, Bawumia and Alan’s social media performance ratings across the various social media platforms in the context of Podcasts, Facebook, Social Media Forums, Blogs and Twitter calls for an improvement in their performance. Furthermore, it is not encouraging not to be active on Facebook where over 73% of Ghanaian social media users converge and interact.

It is therefore recommended that, political party actors in Ghana would embrace social media analytics solutions to generate the needed scientific data on political profiling for effective feedback response and communication. In addition, social media analytics provides an insight into political electorates, constituents, and the needed strategies for political dispensations. This study is limited by its scope of one month period, consistent social media analytics over a period of time is recommended for an effective tracking and monitoring of political actors’ social media performance. Similarly, this study could be extended to cover other political party actors in Ghana in the future. All the same, this study’s results are intended to serve as a pointer on political party communications in Ghana and the understanding of social media influence on political spaces. Ghanaian political party actors, either in opposition or in government are to pay strategic attention to their social media platforms performance and if possible, deploy a consistent social media analytics tool for performance tracking and data extractions in their political communication efforts. Encourage.

About the Author:

Messan Mawugbe (PhD) is a strategic corporate communication expert and lecturer.

From: The Meadows, Castle Rock: Colorado

Email: nekzy@yahoo.com